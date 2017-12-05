Running Stats Not Only Thing In Football – Former Scotland Star On Graeme Murty’s Josh Windass Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Scotland international Michael Stewart has commented on Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty's praise of Josh Windass, after the Gers youth coach said in terms of running and ground covering statistics the former Accrington Stanley man is up there with stars at the top of the English Premier League.



Murty has brought the best out of Windass during his caretaker spell in charge at Ibrox, with the midfielder playing in a more advanced role and regularly chipping in with goals.











The caretaker boss has been keen to praise Windass, but Stewart insists there is more to the game than just running statistics.



The former Hearts star admits though that Windass has been playing well for Rangers in recent weeks.





" I think Josh Windass is playing pretty well just now, but running stats are not the only thing in football", Stewart said on BBC Sportscene Extra, as he reacted to Murty's comments.

Windass was linked with a move away from Rangers over the summer transfer window as it was speculated that he was not in then manager Pedro Caixinha's plans.



But the Englishman stayed put and Caixinha played him on a regular basis throughout his time as boss at Ibrox.



Windass will soon have another new manager to win over, with Rangers claimed to be close to appointing their new permanent boss.

