Scott Sinclair Starts – Celtic Team vs Anderlecht Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Anderlecht

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Anderlecht in a Champions League group game this evening at Celtic Park.



Brendan Rodgers' men have to avoid losing by three goals against Anderlecht to make sure they book a spot in the Europa League in the new year, keeping European football at Celtic Park.











Rodgers must make do without winger Patrick Roberts, who has a hamstring injury.



In a bid to get the job done, Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon between the sticks, while in defence he selects Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic as the central duo. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Callum McGregor, while James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair support Moussa Dembele up top.



If the Celtic manager wants to make changes during the course of the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Leigh Griffiths and weekend hat-trick hero Odsonne Edouard.



Celtic Team vs Anderlecht



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Armstrong, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Bitton, Griffiths, Rogic, Ntcham, Edouard, Ajer

