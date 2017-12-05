Sporting Lisbon and West Ham Resolve Differences

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon have confirmed that they have resolved their differences with West Ham United regarding the failed negotiations over the transfer of William Carvalho in the summer.



The Hammers wanted to sign the Portugal midfielder, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement that would have seen William move to London.











Sporting Lisbon claimed that they never received a serious offer from the Hammers but the West Ham board insisted that they made a club record bid for the player.



Both sides traded insults and the relationship between the two clubs hit a new low in the months after the summer transfer window.





However, it seems the two sides have worked on mending bridges and Sporting Lisbon have confirmed that they have resolved the differences between the two sides over William.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “West Ham and Sporting Clube de Portugal acknowledge that there was a breach of communication between them, based on the contacts between the representatives of the two clubs regarding a possible transfer of William Carvalho, and this was the cause of the misunderstanding.



“Subsequently, the clubs have maintained positive contacts and the matter is now resolved.



“On this basis institutional relations will be resumed and there will be no barriers between the two clubs regarding possible future negotiations or possible cooperation between the two institutions.”



With the differences resolved, it remains to be seen whether West Ham look to sign William again during the January transfer window.

