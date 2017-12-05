Very Good Offensively – Jose Mourinho Praises Luke Shaw After Man Utd Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has praised Luke Shaw for his performance in Manchester United's 2-1 home win over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.



The Portuguese boss chose to hand Shaw an opportunity at left-back against the Russians and the England international put in a shift to impress his manager.











CSKA Moscow took the lead on the stroke of half time in controversial fashion as an effort from Vitinho hit Alan Dzagoev, who appeared to be in an offside position, and deflected into the back of the net.



Manchester United had been firmly on top and were on top again after the break, eventually drawing level through Romelu Lukaku in the 64th minute.





Marcus Rashford then struck two minutes later to seal the deal, earning all three points for Manchester United and top spot in the group .

And Mourinho was quick to pay tribute to Shaw after the match, feeling the left-back did well.



"Luke Shaw offensively was very good and made a great contribution for the team", the Red Devils boss told BT Sport.



He added: "Shaw had waited for a long time, it is not easy to give an opportunity to a player in matches when we need results.



"I wanted to make changes, but Luke managed 90 minutes and I told him it is a opportunity to increase his levels."



It remains to be seen if Shaw has played his way into contention to feature in the Premier League for Manchester United.

