We Were Fourth Seeds – Brendan Rodgers Thrilled With Celtic’s Third Place Finish

Brendan Rodgers is delighted with his Celtic side finishing third in their Champions League group, especially as they were the fourth seeds.



Celtic signed off on their Champions League group stage campaign by losing 1-0 at home against Belgian outfit Anderlecht, but still finish in third spot and book a place in the last 32 of the Europa League.











Anderlecht needed to beat Celtic by at least three goals, but despite the Bhoys disappointing in their performance, they conceded just once against the Belgians.



And Rodgers thinks that Celtic can look back on a job well done in their group.





" I think the context of the game affected our performance", the Celtic manager was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.

"Anderlecht having to chase the game, they were were far brighter.



"Midway through the first half, we had to change it tactically to stem the flow of the game, I was thankful to get in at 0-0 and we were far better in the second half", Rodgers stressed.



"Overall, the best team won, but the bigger picture was to get through to the Europa League by finishing third and that would be a massive achievement.



"We were the fourth seeds coming into this and there is immense pride that we got the job done.



"But we have a lot of work to do at this level, but we can look forward to the Europa League in February", he added.



Celtic will now wait to discover who they will face in the last 32 of the Europa League, having secured European football at Celtic Park into the new year, which was a key goal for Rodgers.

