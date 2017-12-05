What An Occasion – Former Bhoy Looking Forward To Special European Night For Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Tony Watt is looking forward to a great occasion at Parkhead tonight as the Bhoys look to confirm European football beyond Christmas.



While the Scottish champions have no chance of being in the last 16 of the Champions League, they are set to confirm Europa League football against Anderlecht tonight.











They have already beaten the Belgian giants away from home earlier in the season and a superior goal difference means only a heavy 3-0 home defeat will stop Celtic from dropping into the Europa League round of 32.



The Bhoys finished at the bottom of their Champions League group last season and have also suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich this term.





But many believe playing in the Europa League would be a sign of progress and Watt is looking forward to a special home game for Celtic tonight against Anderlecht.

The former Bhoy took to Twitter and wrote: “What an occasion tonight’s going to be!



“Last game at Paradise to qualify for Europe.”



Celtic are also currently on a record breaking 67-game unbeaten run in domestic football.

