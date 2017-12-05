With January Coming Up, Luke Shaw Needs To Get Look In – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has urged Jose Mourinho to play Luke Shaw in the last Champions League group game ahead of making a decision over his future in the January transfer window.



Shaw has been fit to play for a number of months, but his last appearance in a Manchester United shirt came in the EFL Cup when he came on for three minutes against Swansea in October.











The left-back has been part of the senior squad just once in the Premier League this season and there are suggestions that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.



The defender is expected to be in the squad when Manchester United host CSKA Moscow tonight in the Champions League and McIlroy feels it is an ideal game to throw in Shaw.





He believes with the January transfer window coming up, the defender deserves a chance to prove himself and is certain that he won’t let the team down if given an opportunity tonight at Old Trafford.

McIlroy told MUTV: “I think it’s an ideal opportunity for him to start the game.



“He’s been unlucky with injuries and maybe had a fallout with the manager, I don’t know whether it’s true, but Luke Shaw needs games.



“He touched on it that he’s been training really hard, give him a game tomorrow night.



“With January coming up, decisions need to be made so give him a game and see how he comes through.



“I don’t think Luke Shaw will let us down if he plays.”



Shaw has played only 48 minutes of senior football this season and many feel his time at Old Trafford is rapidly reaching the point of no return.

