Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs Spartak Moscow Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow in their final Champions League group stage game tonight.



Jurgen Klopp's side have made tough work of their Champions League campaign, but can book a last 16 spot as long as they do not lose against Spartak Moscow this evening.











Klopp is without centre-back Joel Matip, who is injured, while he takes no risks with Adam Lallana.



The Liverpool manager again picks Loris Karius in goal, meaning Simon Mignolet must continue to watch the Champions League unfold from the bench, while at the back he goes with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan as the central pairing. Alberto Moreno plays at left-back. Philippe Coutinho is picked and wears the captain's armband, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are the attacking threat.



If Klopp needs to make changes then he has a number of options on the bench, including Daniel Sturridge and James Milner.



Liverpool Team vs Spartak Moscow



Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho (c), Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Henderson, Sturridge, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

