Antoine Griezmann Not A Patch On Eden Hazard – Chelsea Youth Coach

Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris does not believe Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is a patch on Blues star Eden Hazard.



Griezmann has been lauded for his performances with Atletico Madrid in recent years and the 26-year-old was heavily linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in the summer.











He stayed put at Atletico Madrid, but the speculation of a move has not gone away and Griezmann could be playing his football in the Premier League in the future.



If that happens then Morris, who watched Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid against Chelsea on Tuesday, indicated the Frenchman would be overshadowed by the Belgian.





" They all talk about Griezmann and he can do this and do that", he said on Chelsea TV.

"I don't think he's a patch on Eden Hazard, not a patch", Morris added.



Griezmann's adventure in the Champions League this season is at an end following Atletico Madrid's failure to qualify from their group.



Chelsea however have marched on into the last 16, giving Hazard further chance to shine in Europe.

