Arsenal Lock Down Trio of Talents On New Contracts

Arsenal have locked down youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Matt Macey and Ben Sheaf to new contracts.



All the trio have made their first team debuts under Arsene Wenger in the current campaign and Arsenal have acted quickly to reward the three talents with fresh deals.











Teenage striker Nketiah has clocked up four senior appearances for the Gunners this term, turning out in the EFL Cup against Norwich City, along with on three occasions in the Europa League.



Goalkeeper Macey meanwhile has played in two first team games, playing, along with Nketiah, against Norwich in the EFL Cup, and also turning out in the Europa League against Red Star Belgrade.





Midfielder Sheaf, 19, got his taste of first team football when coming off the bench against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League .

All three will be hoping for further opportunities over the course of the campaign, not least as Arsenal are still in the Europa League, where Wenger has often chosen to play young players.



Arsenal round off their Europa League group stage campaign by playing host to BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

