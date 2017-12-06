Conversation To Be Had – Blackburn Boss To Hold Marcus Antonsson Talks With Leeds United In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will hold talks with Leeds United over Marcus Antonsson in the January transfer window.



Antonsson is on a season-long loan deal at Blackburn and the Swedish striker has been a big hit at Ewood Park, finding the back of the net on a regular basis to power a promotion push for the former Premier League champions.











Mowbray plans to speak with the parent clubs of all those on loan at Rovers, but does not forsee any difficulties with those on season-long deals remaining at Ewood Park.



It remains to be seen what is to be said between Blackburn and Leeds over Antonsson, but Mowbray will touch base with the Whites and admits he would not want to keep players who are not playing enough, a category the Swede does not surely fall into.





" Most of the loans, if not all, there will be a conversation to be had in January", he was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph.

"But if the club is happy, the player is happy and we’re happy we will continue in that vain.



"It’s always pertinent to make sure everyone agrees, I wouldn’t want to keep anyone here who doesn’t feel that they are playing enough but I don’t think that’s going to be the case with any of these boys.



"Let’s see what January brings but I’m pretty positive that the squad just needs a bit of adding to, with some individuality and we’re working hard at that", Mowbray added.



Blackburn currently sit in fourth spot in League One as they target an instant return to the Championship.



Leeds loanee Antonsson has netted seven goals in 16 League One appearances for Rovers.

