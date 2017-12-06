XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/12/2017 - 09:07 GMT

Derek McInnes Determined To Hold Rangers Talks

 




Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is determined to listen to what Rangers have to say over him taking over at Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers approached Aberdeen for permission to hold talks with McInnes on Tuesday evening, but the Dons quickly rejected their Scottish Premiership rivals' approach.




But it is claimed McInnes wants to speak to Rangers, something which may mean him having to terminate his deal with Aberdeen and result in a messy departure from Pittodrie.

If McInnes terminates his deal at the club to speak to Rangers, Aberdeen could end up taking legal action against the manager for breach of contract.
 


Rangers would then meet the final bill if they do appoint McInnes.

Aberdeen are unhappy that Rangers have waited six weeks since sacking Pedro Caixinha to make an approach for McInness, creating a climate of speculation in which the Dons' results on the pitch have nosedived.

Rangers have just beaten Aberdeen in back to back league games to nudge the Dons out of second spot in the Premiership standings.
 