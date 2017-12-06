Derek McInnes Determined To Hold Rangers Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is determined to listen to what Rangers have to say over him taking over at Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.



Rangers approached Aberdeen for permission to hold talks with McInnes on Tuesday evening, but the Dons quickly rejected their Scottish Premiership rivals' approach.











But it is claimed McInnes wants to speak to Rangers, something which may mean him having to terminate his deal with Aberdeen and result in a messy departure from Pittodrie.



If McInnes terminates his deal at the club to speak to Rangers, Aberdeen could end up taking legal action against the manager for breach of contract.





Rangers would then meet the final bill if they do appoint McInnes .

Aberdeen are unhappy that Rangers have waited six weeks since sacking Pedro Caixinha to make an approach for McInness, creating a climate of speculation in which the Dons' results on the pitch have nosedived.



Rangers have just beaten Aberdeen in back to back league games to nudge the Dons out of second spot in the Premiership standings.

