Four Premier League Clubs Keen On Leeds United Target

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both expected to lodge loan bids for Leeds United target Danny Ings, according to the Guardian.



Ings, who is on the fringes at Liverpool and tipped to move on in January in search of regular first team football, has been regularly linked with Championship bigwigs Leeds.











But the odds look to be against the Whites landing the former Burnley striker as he is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.



Both West Ham and Newcastle want Ings and are set to submit offers to take him on loan for the remainder of the season.





There is further interest in the striker, who has only turned out once for Liverpool this term, in the EFL Cup, from the Premier League .

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Ings to Selhurst Park, but would need to end Timothy Fosu-Mensah's loan from Manchester United in order to complete a deal.



And Stoke City are also claimed to hold an interest in Ings, with boss Mark Hughes looking for extra attacking options.



With Premier League offers expected to flow in the new year, Leeds look to be up against it if they want to take Ings to Elland Road.

