06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 15:14 GMT

I Still Trust Him, He Can Be Important – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham Prospect

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that youngster Marcus Edwards needs more time to prove his mettle and make it to the first team.

The 19-year-old earned unmatched praise from his manager in September, with the Argentine going on to compare him with a young Lionel Messi.




The young winger though has since fallen down the pecking order, with Pochettino opting against selecting him for the senior side this season, except for a solitary EFL Cup appearance.

And in what could be seen as a further blow, Pochettino has now come out to say that comparing him to Messi was a mistake, though he still believes that more time needs to be given to Edwards to show what he is capable of.
 


"It’s about performance. Maybe I made a mistake [in comparing Edwards with Messi]", the manager said at a press conference.  

"I believed it was positive and he would take it in a positive way.

"When you are young, sometimes you need more time.

"We still trust in him that he can be important.

"It’s up to him to show us and everyone at Tottenham that he deserves it.

"He need to work hard, like different players.

"Never it’s easy the last steps."

Edwards signed a new deal with the Lilywhites in July and is expected to stay at the club until June 2020 as he battles to make an impact.
 