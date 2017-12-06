XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 09:34 GMT

I’m My Own Biggest Critic – Dele Alli Vows To Keep Working Hard

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli insists that he is his own biggest critic and has vowed to work harder in training to do better on the pitch.

The England international has so far scored three goals in 14 league games and has set up two more for his team-mates to score from, including one against West Brom late in November.




However, Alli has been criticised for his form not living up to expectations and the player is on the same page, stressing the need for improvement.

Alli claims he has already learned from this season and being the biggest critic of himself has made sure that the lessons are learnt.
 


"There’s always positives and negatives. I’d always like to be at my best in every match and training session", Alli said at a press conference.  

"I’ve learned a lot from this season. I’m my own biggest critic. I know if it’s not going well for me.

"I work hard every session.

"It’s important that we keep pushing to always be better."

The young midfielder also took time to speak about the issue of the team's current run of form, insisting that it is natural for a side to have a dip in form, but he is certain that they are going to bounce back soon.

"It’s not unusual for a team to have a dip in form.

"We have a great team, great manager and staff and we’ll bounce back."
 