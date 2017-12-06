I’m So Happy For Him – Mauricio Pochettino Thrilled As Fernando Llorente Scores In Spurs Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so happy" for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente after he scored in Spurs' 3-0 Champions League win over APOEL at Wembley.



The Spaniard was on the mark to bag his first Spurs goal in 17 appearances when he netted in the 20th minute to give the hosts the lead at the national stadium.











Heung-Min Son made it 2-0 in the 37th minute as Spurs took control of the game, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou capped off the display by making it 3-0 with ten minutes left.



Pochettino was delighted to see Llorente get off the mark; the Spaniard also provided the assist for Son's goal after a one-two with the South Korean to make for a memorable night.





The Tottenham boss told his post match press conference: " He waited a long time to score. A striker needs to feel the net.

"They are always very nervous when they don't score. I am so happy now.



"He is a player who is going to help a lot."



The Tottenham manager was also asked about his side's chances of winning the Champions League and insists it is right for Spurs to dream.



"Of course our motivation to play in the best competition in the world is massive.



"In football you can always dream. Why not?"

