Juan Foyth Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs APOEL Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs APOEL

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting side and substitutes to take on APOEL in the Champions League at Wembley tonight.



Tottenham have already booked a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament, but will be keen to get a win to boost their confidence after a series of poor Premier League results.











Boss Mauricio Pochettino is using the game to rest a number of players with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Kieran Trippier, midfielders Eric Dier and Christian Eriksen, and striker Harry Kane, all given the night off.



Pochettino picks Michel Vorm in goal, while in defence he picks Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth as the central pairing. Harry Winks is handed a start, as is Moussa Sissoko, while Dele Alli, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente up top.



If the Spurs manager wants to ring the changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Kyle Walker-Peters and Mousa Dembele.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs APOEL



Vorm (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Nkoudou, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Gazzainga, Davies, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Amos, Dembele, Sterling

