06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 15:28 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Admits Possible Mental Change For Spurs After Beating Real Madrid

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his team might have been victims of over confidence after their victory in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The Lilywhites beat the Spanish giants 3-1 at Wembley on 1st November, in the process putting up a strong case for them to finish as the top team in the group.




The London-based side's form has since dipped though, losing two and drawing two of their last five league games, with the other one resulting in a hard fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

While being asked at a press conference ahead of his side's meeting with APOEL about whether he believes that over confidence might have been an issue, the manager said that it could be because when a team fail to win, all the issues have to be taken into account.
 


"Today all is possible now. When you don’t win, all is possible. All is related", Pochettino said.  

"Maybe it’s possible that after Madrid happened something changed in our mind.

"Maybe after playing two high level matches with massive pressure the team needed to breath and time to assimilate the situation.

"It was new to everyone."

Tottenham will look to get back to winning ways tonight when they play APOEL at Wembley in the Champions League.
 