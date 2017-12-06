Never Seen One Like Diego Simeone – Chelsea Youth Boss Astonished At Coach’s Touchline Antics

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris admits he has never seen a manager as animated as Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.



Simeone was on the touchline at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against his Atletico Madrid outfit.











The Argentine put in a high energy display in the technical area as he looked to guide his side to the victory they needed to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League last 16.



Morris was watching on for Chelsea TV and feels that Simeone did things which got Blues boss Antonio Conte sent to the stands against Swansea City, something which netted him an £8,000 fine from the Football Association.





" We all think bosses can be animated on the sideline, but I've never seen one like Simeone before", Morris said.

"He kicks every ball, gets annoyed at his staff for things that are going on on the pitch.



"He's turning round, going crazy at them.



"I was really surprised. If you look at what our manager got punished for by the fourth official last week, Simeone did it about four times.



"Maybe they are used to him being like that, but I haven't seen a manager as frantic from minute one until the end like him", he added.



Simeone has been in charge at Atletico Madrid since 2011 and has led Los Rojiblancos to a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and also the Europa League.

