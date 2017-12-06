Pontus Jansson Raises Prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ending International Retirement For World Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson thinks it is 50-50 whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will come out of international retirement for next summer's World Cup after Sweden qualified.



The Swedes ended Italy's hopes of going to Russia in a World Cup playoff tie and have been placed in a tough group, alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea.











Ibrahimovic is now fully fit for Manchester United following a serious knee injury earlier this year and speculation is growing over a potential return to the international fold for the 36-year-old.



Leeds defender Jansson says that Ibrahimovic can all but decide to book a spot in the World Cup squad himself and believes it is 50-50 whether the striker will be on the plane to Russia.





"Of course, i f Zlatan wants to come back, of course you can’t say no to him. That’s his decision", Jansson said on a SkyBet Q&A.

"If he wants to play, of course he’s going to play, but it’s six months until the World Cup.



"He’s getting more and more games at Manchester [United], so if he wants to come he's going to come, but I would say it’s like 50/50 at the moment."



And Jansson, whose team Leeds share a fierce rivalry with Manchester United, admitted that Ibrahimovic was always his idol due to his self-belief.



"[My] idol has always been Zlatan, his mentality, how he believes in himself.



"When I started to play with him in the national team, it was difficult to still have him as my idol, but of course I looked up to him and tried to learn how he is, not as a football player, more as a person", he added.



"When I was young, he played for Malmo, so it was easy to see him as my favourite player."



Ibrahimovic has made four appearances for Manchester United so far this term.

