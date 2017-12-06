XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Pontus Jansson Raises Prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ending International Retirement For World Cup

 




Pontus Jansson thinks it is 50-50 whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic will come out of international retirement for next summer's World Cup after Sweden qualified.

The Swedes ended Italy's hopes of going to Russia in a World Cup playoff tie and have been placed in a tough group, alongside Germany, Mexico and South Korea.




Ibrahimovic is now fully fit for Manchester United following a serious knee injury earlier this year and speculation is growing over a potential return to the international fold for the 36-year-old.

Leeds defender Jansson says that Ibrahimovic can all but decide to book a spot in the World Cup squad himself and believes it is 50-50 whether the striker will be on the plane to Russia.
 


"Of course, if Zlatan wants to come back, of course you can’t say no to him. That’s his decision", Jansson said on a SkyBet Q&A.

"If he wants to play, of course he’s going to play, but it’s six months until the World Cup.

"He’s getting more and more games at Manchester [United], so if he wants to come he's going to come, but I would say it’s like 50/50 at the moment."

And Jansson, whose team Leeds share a fierce rivalry with Manchester United, admitted that Ibrahimovic was always his idol due to his self-belief.

"[My] idol has always been Zlatan, his mentality, how he believes in himself.

"When I started to play with him in the national team, it was difficult to still have him as my idol, but of course I looked up to him and tried to learn how he is, not as a football player, more as a person", he added.

"When I was young, he played for Malmo, so it was easy to see him as my favourite player."

Ibrahimovic has made four appearances for Manchester United so far this term.
 