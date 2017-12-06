Rangers Target Derek McInnes Set For Aberdeen Chairman Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek McInnes will hold talks with Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne later today as he seeks permission to speak to Rangers, following the Gers' approach on Tuesday night.



Aberdeen rejected Rangers' approach for McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty, with the Ibrox outfit offering around the £1m mark in compensation for the pair.











It has been claimed McInnes and Docherty will not be taking Aberdeen training today and the saga could be quickly heading towards a conclusion.



Indeed, according to BBC Scotland, McInnes is set to hold talks with the Aberdeen supremo later today.





McInnes is claimed to believe he will not have to terminate his deal at Pittodrie to enter into talks with Rangers, but Aberdeen do not think they have any obligation to grant permission for talks to take place .

But Aberdeen are unhappy it has taken Rangers six weeks to make an approach for their manager, something which has allowed a saga to develop while the Dons' results have taken a downward turn.



Rangers are currently still led by caretaker boss Graeme Murty.

