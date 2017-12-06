XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 09:15 GMT

Rangers Targeted Derek McInnes and Assistant Won’t Take Aberdeen Training

 




Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty, who are wanted at Rangers, are claimed to not be taking training today.

Rangers made an approach to take McInnes to Ibrox on Tuesday night, but Aberdeen refused the Gers permission to hold talks with their manager.




It has been reported that McInnes is determined to hear what Rangers have to say, something which may mean he needs to terminate his contract at Aberdeen.

But a move could seem much closer this morning as, according to Radio Clyde, there are suggestions McInnes and Docherty will not take training at Aberdeen today.
 


Such a development could mean the Dons having accepted defeat in their bid to keep McInnes, or the manager having already informed the club he wishes to leave.

Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha at the end of October and Aberdeen have been left unhappy that it has taken six weeks of intense speculation for the Gers to make their move.

It remains to be seen if Aberdeen issue a new statement in response to claims McInnes and Docherty will not be taking training.
 