Rangers Thought He’d Struggle In England – Nottingham Forest Legend Says Gers Badly Wrong On Barrie McKay

Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles is sure Rangers will be regretting their decision to sell Barrie McKay to the Tricky Trees in the summer and feels the Scottish giants may have miscalculated and thought the winger would struggle in English football.



McKay fell out of favour with now ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha after entering the final 12 months of his contract and former Gers boss Mark Warburton had no hesitation in swooping to take him to the City Ground.











Rangers banked just £500,000 for the wide-man and Birtles thinks Forest have already doubled their money on the man who has netted four times for the club already.



And the Nottingham Forest legend believes Rangers misjudged McKay and thought he would not be able to cut the mustard in the English Championship.





The Reds legend wrote in his Nottingham Post column: " Rangers are right. Selling Barrie McKay to Forest for just half a million quid is bad business for them – but that means it’s a great bit of business for the Reds.

"He must be worth at least double that figure already, after his performances – and goals and assists – for Forest in the Championship so far this season.



"Maybe Rangers thought he would come down to England and struggle in the Championship, which is why they agreed to sell him for that price.



"They will be regretting it now though, having seen him score four goals for Forest already."



And Birtles believes that McKay is already worth at least a cool £1m, meaning Forest have doubled their money on the young winger.



"I think they’ve already doubled their money on McKay – and he’s only been at the City Ground for five months.



"Sometimes you get it right in the transfer market and sometimes you get it wrong. And Rangers got it wrong on McKay. Badly."



Warburton nurtured McKay during his time as manager at Ibrox and is now reaping the benefits of his work with the winger at Nottingham Forest.



Still just 22 years old, McKay has already made 19 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, chipping in with seven assists.

