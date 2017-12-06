XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/12/2017 - 21:56 GMT

Sam Allardyce Will Have Had Hands Over His Eyes – Former Liverpool Star Delights At Reds Crushing Spartak Moscow

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer thinks that Everton boss Sam Allardyce will have been scared to look at events at Anfield this evening after the Reds crushed Spartak Moscow 7-0 in the Champions League.

Liverpool were 3-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho (two) and Roberto Firmino, as the Russians were left reeling and with a mountain to climb.




Jurgen Klopp's men did not let up in the second period with Sadio Mane striking within two minutes of the restart.

Coutinho made it 5-0 in the 50th minute, while Mane and Mohamed Salah scored again to complete a comprehensive 7-0 rout and guarantee Liverpool top spot in their Champions League group.
 


Next up for Liverpool is the Merseyside derby against Everton on Sunday and McAteer has indicated Allardyce will be concerned with what he has seen.

"Looking forward, Sam Allardyce must have his hands over his eyes mustn't he!" McAteer said on LFC TV.

"That was some performance", he added.

Allardyce will be keen to make an impact in the derby, but Everton face a tough challenge against an in-form Liverpool side.
 