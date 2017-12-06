XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/12/2017 - 10:05 GMT

West Ham Give David Moyes Money To Spend In January, Boss Sets Signing Priority

 




West Ham United have told manager David Moyes that he will have money to spend in the January transfer window, which is now less than a month away from opening.

With the Hammers in deep trouble in the Premier League, Moyes is ready to target players with experience of the league as he looks to guide his side to safety.




According to the BBC, Moyes has been informed that there is money available to spend at the London Stadium.

He will target players with Premier League experience, but a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho has not been taken off the table.
 


West Ham chased William in the summer transfer window, but were unable to agree a fee with the Portuguese giants and relations between the two clubs suffered.

The pair have now resolved their differences and Sporting Lisbon said in a statement earlier this week that business could again be done with the Hammers.

Moyes however would appear to have other priorities before the Portuguese as he looks for players who can make an instant impact.
 