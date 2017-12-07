Ajax Delight In Landing “Great Dutch Talent” On Liverpool’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch giants Ajax have snapped up highly-rated young centre-back Perr Schuurs from second division side Fortuna Sittard, securing a player who had also been linked with a move to Liverpool.



The 18-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half year deal, which will be finalised officially on 1st January; he will be loaned back to Fortuna Sittard to finish the season.











The teenager was named the captain of the Sittard club ahead of this season after having impressed last term, in what was his debut season for the side.



The signing comes as a blow to Jurgen Klopp's side, who had been monitoring the youngster and had had him over at Melwood earlier this year, where he trained under the watchful eye of Steven Gerrard.





After signing the contract with Ajax the youngster took time to speak about his delight at having been given a chance by such a top club.

"It is a dream to be able to play at a top club like Ajax", Schuurs said in a statement on Fortuna Sittard's official website.



"There were several clubs interested and I also spoke with other clubs, but my feeling at Ajax was immediately very good. I think that's important."



The director of football at Ajaxm Marc Overmars, said: "He knows what is required of him to be able to reach the top.



"The fact that he is already captain at Fortuna Sittard at this young age also says something about his personality.



"We are pleased that we have been able to sign this great Dutch talent."

