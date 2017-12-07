XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/12/2017 - 23:14 GMT

Ajax Delight In Landing “Great Dutch Talent” On Liverpool’s Radar

 




Dutch giants Ajax have snapped up highly-rated young centre-back Perr Schuurs from second division side Fortuna Sittard, securing a player who had also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a four-and-a-half year deal, which will be finalised officially on 1st January; he will be loaned back to Fortuna Sittard to finish the season.




The teenager was named the captain of the Sittard club ahead of this season after having impressed last term, in what was his debut season for the side.

The signing comes as a blow to Jurgen Klopp's side, who had been monitoring the youngster and had had him over at Melwood earlier this year, where he trained under the watchful eye of Steven Gerrard.
 


After signing the contract with Ajax the youngster took time to speak about his delight at having been given a chance by such a top club.  

"It is a dream to be able to play at a top club like Ajax", Schuurs said in a statement on Fortuna Sittard's official website.

"There were several clubs interested and I also spoke with other clubs, but my feeling at Ajax was immediately very good. I think that's important."

The director of football at Ajaxm Marc Overmars, said: "He knows what is required of him to be able to reach the top.

"The fact that he is already captain at Fortuna Sittard at this young age also says something about his personality.

"We are pleased that we have been able to sign this great Dutch talent."
 