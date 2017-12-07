XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/12/2017 - 12:50 GMT

Concern Growing Over Potential Injury Proneness of Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leon Goretzka

 




Schalke have fresh fears over Liverpool and Manchester United midfield target Leon Goretzka’s long term injury problems.

The midfielder has been dealing with a stress reaction to the bones of his lower legs and has been ruled out of Schalke’s weekend clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.




Further tests are expected to determine the extent of the problem, but Goretzka has been dealing with a few injury issues since the start of the season.

He was also struggling with some injury troubles last summer after the Confederations Cup and he was expected to be out for two to three months of football.
 


But Goretzka returned in five weeks and there are suggestions that he could have returned too quickly and his latest trouble could be linked to his decision to rush back.  

His contract expires at the end of the season and Schalke have offered him a club record new deal to persuade him to continue at the Veltins Arena.

However, according to the Bild, Schalke have fresh fears over his long term health and whether they would be saddled with a player on a huge deal with persistent injury problems.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are interested in snapping him on a free transfer next summer and the midfielder is expected to make a decision next month.
 