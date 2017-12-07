XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/12/2017 - 22:43 GMT

Former Manchester City Star Concerned About Manchester United’s Physicality

 




Paul Dickov has conceded that Manchester United’s physicality and size could exploit Manchester City’s weakness at set-pieces on Sunday.

Manchester City still have an eight-point lead over Jose Mourinho’s men at the top of the Premier League table going into Sunday’s derby clash at Old Trafford.




However, Pep Guardiola’s men have not been convincing in their recent wins and needed late goals in their last three league games to get over the line and earn the three points on offer.

Manchester City have shown a susceptibility from set-pieces in recent games and Dickov admits that it could be their undoing in the derby as Manchester United have the players to dominate them physically inside the six-yard box.
 


The former Citizens feels the size of the Mourinho’s team is a big worry for the blue half of Manchester going into the derby.  

Dickov told Betsafe: “The one thing that worries me is United’s physicality and height.

“Where City have struggled at times this season, going back to the West Ham and Southampton games is set-pieces.

“They are set up in a way where all their big players go into the six-yard box and for instance in the Southampton game, Gabriel Jesus was picking up [Virgil] van Dijk and Southampton could have been two goals up mainly from set-pieces.

“[Marouane] Fellaini is probably going to play, you have got [Romelu] Lukaku, you have got the centre halves – United are a big physical team and that’s one place where they will look to hurt City.”

Manchester City have not dropped a point on the road in the league this season, but Manchester United have done the same at Old Trafford. 
 