06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/12/2017 - 10:44 GMT

Inter Continue Tracking Chelsea Defender

 




Inter Milan have continued to keep their eye on Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and are plotting another move for him next summer.

The Dane was on Inter’s radar last summer and the Nerazzurri even offered to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, but Antonio Conte was in no mood to lose the defender.




Christensen has established himself as one of the key players in Chelsea’s squad this season and is seen as their future defensive star following a series of consistent performances.

However, Inter have not lost sight of the Dane and have continued to monitor his progress in west London with the hope of making a move for him in the near future.
 


His performances this season have again made the defender a key target for the Nerazzurri and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter are again plotting a move for him next summer.  

The 21-year-old defender joined the Chelsea academy from Brondby in 2012 and spent two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to Chelsea at the end of last season.

Inter are interested in signing the defender next summer, but they are aware that it will be a difficult deal to complete as Chelsea are in no mood to let one of their most talented young defenders leave.

Christensen has a contract until 2020 with Chelsea.
 