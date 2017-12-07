Inter To Kick Off Transfer Talks For Arsenal And Everton Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan will open initial talks with Udinese over Arsenal and Everton midfield target Jakub Jankto later this month and are eyeing bringing him to the San Siro next summer.



The 21-year-old Czech midfielder’s future at Udinese has been under the scanner for a while and even he recently admitted that he does not want to stay in Italy all his career.











A self-confessed Arsenal fan, Jankto wants to play in England and has been on the radar of the Gunners, Everton and Watford ahead of the January transfer window.



He also has suitors in Italy with AC Milan believed to be interested, but according to Tuttosport, a fujrther Serie A giant has entered the transfer mix for the young midfielder.





According to the Italian daily, Inter are set to play the long game for Jankto and are preparing to open initial talks with Udinese on the sidelines of their clash against the Udine club later this month.

The Nerazzurri are interested in taking Jankto to Milan in the summer transfer window, but want to make early inroads in negotiations with Udinese to beat off competition from other clubs.



However, it remains to be seen whether the club can convince Jankto himself to move to the San Siro as he is keener on a transfer to the Premier League.



He has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.

