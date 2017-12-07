I’ve Exchanged Messages With Victor Orta – League Two Boss Reveals Contact With Leeds Director of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Newport County manager Michael Flynn has revealed that he has been told "some very complimentary things" by Leeds United director of football Victor Orta.



The League Two side have been drawn against the Championship giants in the third round of the FA Cup, with the fixture set to be played on 7th January, having been moved for TV coverage; the game will be the second between the two this term after a clash at Elland Road in the EFL Cup.











While there is still time before the match, with the Ironsides scheduled to play as many as six matches before the game, the excitement has started to build around the FA Cup tie and the manager insists that he expects a sell-out crowd for the fixture.



Flynn also took time to reveal that he has already been in contact with Orta, the director of football at Leeds, who has said many complimentary things about Newport.





“I’ve just messaged the director of football at Leeds and he’s said some very complimentary things", Flynn was quoted as saying by the South Wales Argus.

“They were very impressed with the way we went about things up at Leeds and they’re looking forward to coming to us.”



On the advantages of being at home, the manager said that he would have preferred an away tie with one of the Premier League bigwigs, but now it hardly matters as they play at home against one of the well-known sides from Championship.



“It’s a great draw for us because we’re at home.



“If we weren’t going to get one of the big boys away we wanted a home draw.



“It should be a sell-out and hopefully we can take a few more chances that we did in the last game against them.



"It will be lot closer."

