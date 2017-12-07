John Terry Was Saying He Might Not Get Back In Aston Villa Team – Chelsea Youth Coach Reveals Conversation

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris says John Terry has been joking he might not get back into the Aston Villa team when he is fit again, such is the good form of Steve Bruce's men.



Villa have risen up to fifth spot in the Championship on the back of a good run of form, but Terry has had to watch from the sidelines as he has been nursing a broken metatarsal.











He returned to Chelsea to see Morris and watch the Blues Under-19s in action in the UEFA Youth League, giving the two a chance to catch up.



And Morris revealed Terry was joking he might not get back into the Aston Villa side given how well they are playing in his absence.





" He's chomping at the bit to get back", Morris said on Chelsea TV.

"He's was kind of joking saying blimey with the results they're getting at the minute, Villa, he might not get back in.



"He's always been one to come and, for a couple of days, he's local, watch the academy teams.



"It was good to see him", the youth coach added.



Terry, 37, has made 16 appearances for Aston Villa in the Championship this season, chipping in with one goal along the way.



He is stepping up his recovery from injury and will be hoping to soon be pushing to make his comeback for Bruce's side.

