XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/12/2017 - 12:53 GMT

Juventus Can’t Take Eyes Off Liverpool Linked Winger

 




Juventus are keeping tabs on Liverpool linked winger Federico Chiesa, despite him signing a new five-year contract with Fiorentina.

Federico Bernardeschi’s decision to switch from Fiorentina to Juventus caused heartburn in Florence because of the traditional rivalry that exists between the two clubs in Italy.




However, Juventus are not worried about creating more problems with Fiorentina and it has been claimed another young talent from the Florence club is on their radar for a future move.

As according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are closely monitoring the winger’s performances and are plotting to make a move for him in future transfer windows.
 


Chiesa has come on leaps and bounds this season and despite being linked with a move to Liverpool, he recently signed a new five-year contract with Fiorentina.  

The winger has stated that he wants to win trophies with La Viola, but the new contract has not stopped other giants in Italy from keeping tabs on him from time to time.

Juventus are keeping an eye on him, but they could face competition for his signature from Inter Milan and Napoli, who are also monitoring the 20-year-old’s performances.

An Italy Under-21 international, he is expected to break into the Azzurri’s senior team soon.
 