Juventus Can’t Take Eyes Off Liverpool Linked Winger

Juventus are keeping tabs on Liverpool linked winger Federico Chiesa, despite him signing a new five-year contract with Fiorentina.



Federico Bernardeschi’s decision to switch from Fiorentina to Juventus caused heartburn in Florence because of the traditional rivalry that exists between the two clubs in Italy.











However, Juventus are not worried about creating more problems with Fiorentina and it has been claimed another young talent from the Florence club is on their radar for a future move.



As according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are closely monitoring the winger’s performances and are plotting to make a move for him in future transfer windows.





Chiesa has come on leaps and bounds this season and despite being linked with a move to Liverpool, he recently signed a new five-year contract with Fiorentina.

The winger has stated that he wants to win trophies with La Viola, but the new contract has not stopped other giants in Italy from keeping tabs on him from time to time.



Juventus are keeping an eye on him, but they could face competition for his signature from Inter Milan and Napoli, who are also monitoring the 20-year-old’s performances.



An Italy Under-21 international, he is expected to break into the Azzurri’s senior team soon.

