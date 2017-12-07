Liverpool and Manchester United Didn’t Have Difficult Groups – Tottenham Star Unsure On English Resurgence

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is unsure on the extent to which there has been a resurgence of Premier League clubs in the Champions League, indicating that both Liverpool and Manchester United did not have tough groups.



Five English clubs have advanced into the Champions League Round of 16, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all topping their respective groups, which Chelsea went through as group runners-up.











Tottenham's group contained Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL, while Liverpool had Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in their section; Manchester United played CSKA Moscow, Benfica and Basel.



And Rose thinks Spurs clearly had the tougher group, with the left-back casting doubt on just how difficult Liverpool and Manchester United's groups were.





" I’m not sure. United had an easier group. Liverpool’s group, compared to ours, it wasn’t that difficult", he was quoted as saying by BT Sport when asked about Premier League clubs making a comeback in the Champions League.

"I know many people won’t have thought we would have done as well as we have done and it’s credit to all the teams, and especially us", Rose added.



The five Premier League sides will find out who they will face in the last 16 in Monday's draw.



They cannot yet play each other.

