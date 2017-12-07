Manchester City Back Off Emre Can Chase, Citizens Surprised By Juventus Advanced Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have backed out of an attempt to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is more interested in a move to Juventus next summer.



The midfielder’s future at Liverpool looks increasingly away from Anfield as he is yet to sign a new contract, which would replace his exiting one that expires at the end of next season.











Can is believed to be demanding the inclusion of a release clause, which Liverpool are determined not to adhere to and it seems a transfer away from Merseyside for the German is inevitable.



Juventus have been keeping tabs on Can since last summer and are confident they have convinced the player to move to Turin at the end of the season on a free transfer.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Manchester City employed an intermediary recently to hold talks with the player’s entourage to convince him to move to the Etihad in the near future.

However, it has been claimed that following talks with Can’s representatives, Pep Guardiola’s team have realised that negotiations with Juventus are in a much advanced stage than they had realised.



And the Italian champions are the clear favourites to land the midfielder as he wants to move to Turin next summer.



Liverpool are still hopeful that they will be able to convince Can to sign a new deal in the next few months but it seems the midfielder has made up his mind.

