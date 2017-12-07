XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/12/2017 - 10:48 GMT

Odsonne Edouard Could Be Tempted By Celtic As Bhoys Eye Permanent Deal

 




Paris Saint-Germain loanee Odsonne Edouard could be tempted to sign a permanent contract with Celtic next summer.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Scottish champions on loan from PSG last summer and has made an impression in the limited opportunities he has received thus far.




He started the game against Motherwell last weekend and scored a hat-trick in Celtic’s 5-1 win at Parkhead, which led to praise from his team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers.

And according to French radio station RMC, Celtic are plotting to sign him on a permanent deal next summer because of his recent performances in Scotland.
 


The Scottish champions are keen to convert his loan move into a permanent transfer and are expected to approach PSG at the end of the season for talks over Edouard.  

And it has been claimed the striker could also be tempted to sign a permanent contract with Celtic because he doesn’t believe he will be anywhere close to the first team at PSG.

PSG spent a large sum of money to sign Neymar last summer and are expected to convert Kylian Mbappe’s loan move into a permanent transfer for another big fee.

The 19-year-old PSG academy graduate, who has a contract until 2020, is contemplating a permanent transfer to Celtic.
 