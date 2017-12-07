Odsonne Edouard Could Be Tempted By Celtic As Bhoys Eye Permanent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain loanee Odsonne Edouard could be tempted to sign a permanent contract with Celtic next summer.



The 19-year-old forward joined the Scottish champions on loan from PSG last summer and has made an impression in the limited opportunities he has received thus far.











He started the game against Motherwell last weekend and scored a hat-trick in Celtic’s 5-1 win at Parkhead, which led to praise from his team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers.



And according to French radio station RMC, Celtic are plotting to sign him on a permanent deal next summer because of his recent performances in Scotland.





The Scottish champions are keen to convert his loan move into a permanent transfer and are expected to approach PSG at the end of the season for talks over Edouard.

And it has been claimed the striker could also be tempted to sign a permanent contract with Celtic because he doesn’t believe he will be anywhere close to the first team at PSG.



PSG spent a large sum of money to sign Neymar last summer and are expected to convert Kylian Mbappe’s loan move into a permanent transfer for another big fee.



The 19-year-old PSG academy graduate, who has a contract until 2020, is contemplating a permanent transfer to Celtic.

