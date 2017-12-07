QPR Star Expects “Lively” Clash Against Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers star Matt Smith has admitted that he expects a high intensity match when his former side Leeds United visit Loftus Road this weekend.



Thomas Christiansen's men are looking for three points to cut the gap between themselves and sixth placed Derby County, who currently have 35 points, five more than the Whites have at present.











The Hoops on the other hand are struggling, being placed 18th in the table, six points ahead of relegation battlers Birmingham City and will have reasons of their own to look for a victory.



Smith, who spent just one season with the Peacocks in 2013/14 and scored 13 times for the club, insists that his team head into the game full of confidence though they are well aware of how destructive Leeds can be on any given day and expects neither team to hold back when they take to the field.





“It’s going to be lively. This is usually quite a defining period in the season and everyone wants to get momentum around Christmas", Smith said in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s been quite an unpredictable league so far with a few exceptions but it feels like it’s starting to take a bit of shape.



“We’re very confident at home but Leeds have shown what they can do.



"Neither team’s going to hold back.”

