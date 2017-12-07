Rangers Issue Statement Following Derek McInnes Snub, Graeme Murty Until End of Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have issued a statement this evening following the news that Derek McInnes has chosen to stay at Aberdeen.



The Gers made an approach to Aberdeen earlier this week to hold talks with McInnes over the vacant managerial role at Ibrox, as they looked to make a permanent appointment.











Aberdeen rejected their approach, but the absence of McInnes and his assistant at first team training led to speculation Rangers would soon have their man.



But McInnes is staying put and Rangers have revealed that caretaker boss Graeme Murty will stay in the role until the end of the year at least.





Rangers said in a statement: " There has been a great deal of media speculation regarding the appointment of a new manager. We assure all supporters that they will be the first to know when we are certain we have someone with the correct qualities required by our club.

"The chairman made it clear at the AGM that the club did not consider there to be an outstanding candidate among those who had applied for the position and the club was therefore considering managers currently under contract. This requires permission from their present clubs.



"The position of Rangers manager requires an ability to win football matches and the mentality to cope with the demanding off-pitch environment that goes with being the Rangers manager. This is a critical aspect of our assessment of any candidate during the interview process.



"After the two games against Aberdeen, we requested permission to engage with their manager to assess his readiness and willingness to consider the Rangers position. This was declined. We were subsequently made aware by Aberdeen’s statement that, at this stage in his career, it would be best for him to remain in his current post.



"We endorse that position because moving to a massive club like Rangers is a big step with concomitant risk. We continue to consider candidates but will only appoint someone in whom we have full confidence and who feels he is ready for the job.



"In the meantime, we have great confidence in Graeme Murty, who will continue as interim manager at least until the end of the year. The manner in which he has approached this task is a credit to himself and the club."



Murty will now therefore be in charge for a number of key games, with Rangers travelling to Hibernian later this month and then heading to fierce rivals Celtic on 30th December.



The caretaker boss currently has the Gers sitting second in the Scottish Premiership standings.

