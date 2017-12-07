Sammy Lee Is A Red In His Heart – Former Liverpool Star Predicts Tough Afternoon For Everton Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer believes Sammy Lee will have a tough afternoon when Everton visit Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend as he is a Red in his heart.



Lee played for Liverpool from 1976 until 1986 and returned to the club in a coaching capacity alongside several managers, with the 58-year-old working under Graeme Souness, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish.











He has now joined the Reds' fierce rivals Everton as assistant manager to Sam Allardyce and must return to Anfield on Sunday, an occasion McAteer feels will be difficult for Lee.



McAteer says that Lee will have a heavy heart when it comes to locking horns with Liverpool and will want to get in and out of Anfield as quickly as he can.





" He will come with a heavy heart because he was so successful here, it was his team", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"He was adored. Sammy Lee is a legend.



"He will come with a heavy heart, but that's football. You've got to put food on the table, it's a job isn't it.



"There are things going round on social media that are not true. He is a Red in his heart and it will be a tough, tough afternoon for him.



"He will want to get in and out as quick as he can.



"Of course he [will want the points] because he is a professional and a fantastic coach."



Lee joined Everton boss Allardyce during his spell as England manager and then reunited with him at Crystal Palace.



Everton face a tough task taking on an in-form Liverpool team, who head into the Merseyside derby on the back of a 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

