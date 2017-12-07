Serie A Outfit Fiorentina Keen On Celtic Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have joined the race for in-demand Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.



The Frenchman has hugely impressed since he joined Celtic from English Championship club Fulham and the Bhoys could be tested with big bids for his services when the transfer window opens again next month.











Now another club have joined the mix for Dembele in the shape of Serie A outfit Fiorentina.



According to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are showing interest in the Celtic hitman as they look to bolster their attacking options.





With Celtic having booked a spot in the Europa League in the new year, it remains to be seen if the Scottish champions could be tempted to sell Dembele next month .

Dembele has a host of admirers with Monaco and Marseille alive to his talents, while Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on their former youth player.



The striker has also been linked with Chelsea, West Ham and Sevilla.

