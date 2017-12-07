XRegister
06 October 2016

07/12/2017 - 15:22 GMT

This Is What Jesse Lingard Brings To The Team – Manchester United Legend

 




Manchester United legend Bryan Robson insists that Jesse Lingard’s work rate makes him an important component of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

The England winger has come to the fore for Manchester United in recent games and scored important goals in their wins over Watford and Arsenal away from home in the last week.




Lingard’s form is expected to be keep him in the starting eleven against Manchester City on Sunday and Robson admits his desire to put in the hard yards for the team makes him an important player in the squad.

The Manchester United legend also feels his recent form in front of goal is an added bonus for Mourinho as he loves the defensive job that he can do for his team on the pitch.
 


The former England captain told Betsafe when asked if Lingard features in Manchester United’s best eleven: “What Jesse does is he gives you a lot of endeavour and he works really hard.  

“Once he gets into that goalscoring mood and gets a few goals then he is really important for the team because he does work really hard for the team.

“So that’s good when you do want an attacking player, but he does a defensive job and then he is a really good squad player to have.”

A product of the Manchester United academy, the winger has continued to play a key role in Mourinho’s squad despite dividing opinion amongst the fan base. 
 