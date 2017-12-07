XRegister
06 October 2016

07/12/2017 - 21:24 GMT

Time To Ask Serious Questions Says Ex-Scotland Star As Derek McInnes Snubs Rangers

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart believes questions now need to be asked of Rangers after Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rejected the chance to take over at Ibrox.

Rangers made an approach to speak to McInnes earlier this week and though it was rejected by Aberdeen, the manager and his assistant then not taking training sent speculation he was set to head to Glasgow through the roof.




But McInnes has decided to snub Rangers, a club he played for in his playing career, and is staying at Pittodrie, meaning the Gers' six-week hunt for a new manager goes on.

Stewart thinks that with Rangers not able to attract McInnes, questions now need to be asked.
 


The former Hearts star took to Twitter to write: "Rangers are a huge club who have just been turned down by a manager with connections to them.

"A manager that many predicted would definitely take the job.

"Surely serious questions need to be asked now. Like “why?”"

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty remains in charge at Ibrox and has just got the better of McInnes, with Rangers beating Aberdeen over back to back league games to move into second spot in the Scottish Premiership.
 