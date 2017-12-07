XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/12/2017 - 15:40 GMT

Transfer Scrap Developing For Manchester United Linked Aaron Martin

 




A number of Italian and English clubs are have been in contacts with the entourage of Manchester United linked defender Aaron Martin.

The left-back’s future at Espanyol has come under the scanner recently after it emerged that he has been on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe ahead of the January window swinging open, which it does in less than a month.




Manchester United, who are expected to sign a left-back in January, are believed to be keeping tabs on the Spain Under-21 international and even Manchester City are understood to be interested.

Napoli are also believed to be closely following the defender, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, more Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs are in the chase for the 20-year-old.
 


It has been claimed that a number of clubs across Europe have been in contact with his representatives as the January transfer window approaches.  

Martin is also understood to be prepared to leave Espanyol in the winter window and he has a release clause worth €30m in his contract, which expires in 2022.

A product of the Espanyol academy, the Spaniard has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and has 46 senior appearances for the club to his name.

The defender also has four caps to his name for Spain Under-21s.
 