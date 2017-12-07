Utter Brass Neck To Appeal It – Rangers Blasted Over Ryan Jack By Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star Tam McManus has blasted Rangers for appealing against the red card shown to Ryan Jack against Aberdeen.



The Gers chose to appeal the red card to the Scottish Football Assocation, but their appeal has been rejected and Jack will serve his ban.











McManus had been clear when Rangers appealed that he felt they were wasting their time and the former Scottish top flight star has now blasted the Gers for "having the utter brass neck" to appeal the sending off.



He took to Twitter to write: " A total waste of £1,000 by Rangers that they could have given to their own charity foundation or a local food bank .





" Don’t know what was worse the tackle or Rangers having the utter brass neck to appeal it", McManus added.

Jack was shown a red card in the 56th minute of the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie.



Rangers went on to win the contest 2-1 and replace Aberdeen in second spot in the league standings.



Following the failure of the appeal, Jack will now serve a three-match ban.



The midfielder will miss games against Ross County, Hibernian and St Johnstone.



McManus later added: "On my previous tweet. I appreciate the great work that Rangers do for charities and to help people in need.



"The point I was trying to make was appealing that decision was like throwing money away, money that could have better placed. Apologies if anyone took offence."

