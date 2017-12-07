XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

07/12/2017 - 10:40 GMT

Want To Win Epic Match In England – Former Arsenal Star Wants Premier League Opponents For Juventus

 




Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is keen to face one of the Premier League teams in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus, the Pole’s current club, qualified from Group D behind Barcelona and are in line to play one of the group winners of the other seven groups in the round of 16 of the Champions League.




The Juventus goalkeeper has insisted that his team are not worried about facing any of the top teams in Europe, but the former Gunner wants to face one of the Premier League teams.

Szczesny admits that he is keen to win a big Champions League game at one of the great English stadiums.
 


“We fear no one. We are one of the strongest teams in Europe”, the goalkeeper told JTV.  

“I am hoping to face an English team.

“I will like to win a great match in England.”

Juventus could face a number of Premier League teams in Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool or Tottenham, who have all topped their respective groups.

Antonio Conte, whose Chelsea side finished second in their group, will avoid facing his former club Juventus in the last 16.

Szczesny's former English club, Arsenal, are involved in the Europa League this season.
 