West Ham Will Lie Down – Former Chelsea Star Oozes Confidence Ahead of Clash

Frank Sinclair thinks Chelsea are playing West Ham United at the right time, predicting the Hammers will lie down if the Blues put in a good performance.



West Ham are deep in trouble in the Premier League with just ten points from 15 games, sitting second bottom of the standings, and face a daunting task playing host to Chelsea on Saturday.











David Moyes' men fought hard against Manchester City last weekend, but still lost, and Sinclair thinks the Blues are running into the strugglers at the right time.



The former Chelsea star thinks if Antonio Conte's men can impose themselves early on, a comfortable afternoon could be in store as West Ham have shown they will lie down.





" It's probably a good time to play them", he said on Chelsea TV.

"But we've still got to do a number on them because they have shown already that they will lie down, but they won't lie down unless you force them to and put in that performance that they surrender to it.



"Then we could have an easy afternoon, but initially going there they will be up for it", Sinclair added.



Following taking on Chelsea, West Ham then welcome Arsene Wenger's Arsenal to the London Stadium before a crunch trip to Stoke City on 16th December, with the pressure on Moyes to lead the side up the table.

