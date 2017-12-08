XRegister
06 October 2016

08/12/2017 - 18:29 GMT

Agent Stamps On Suggestion Jorge Mendes Could Move Liverpool Linked Client To Manchester United

 




Mateja Kezman has rubbished talk that super agent Jorge Mendes could negotiate a move for Liverpool target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic, who is already on the radar at Inter, Juventus and Liverpool, is now being strongly linked with Manchester United and it has been claimed the Red Devils have enlisted the services of Mendes to set up a deal for the 22-year-old to move to Old Trafford next summer.




But the Serbian midfielder is represented by former Chelsea striker Kezman, who insists that Mendes cannot negotiate for his client.

And Kezman insists that talk around Milinkovic-Savic's future at present is not helpful because it distracts from the good season Lazio are having.
 


Kezman told Lalaziosiamonoi.it: "I am the only one who can discuss Sergej's future with Lazio and therefore know how things could go.

"Now these market rumours make no sense and can put pressure on Lazio and distract the team, who are having a great season."

The agent was asked about whether a club have slapped in a big-money bid to Lazio in the hopes of landing the midfielder, but he insists all questions need to be directed to the Serie A side.

"This is a question to ask the club.

"Now we need peace of mind. This is not the time to talk about any kind of transfer."

Milinkovic-Savic's performances for Lazio have turned heads and the Rome club resisted offers for him in the summer transfer window earlier this year

Lazio are currently in fifth place in Serie A, but just two points off a top four Champions League spot.
 