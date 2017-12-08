XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/12/2017 - 13:38 GMT

Antonio Conte Fends Off Question On David Luiz’s Future

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to say anything about David Luiz’s future at the club beyond the January transfer window.

The defender is currently out injured and the Chelsea manager has admitted that he is unsure about when the Brazilian will be fit enough to return to his playing squad.




Luiz played a key role in Chelsea winning the league title last season, but it is claimed he has fallen out with Conte and he and was dropped from the team before he suffered his latest injury.

The defender has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid believed to be keen to take him to the Spanish capital.
 


However, Conte refused to entertain questions on Luiz’s future and feels it is still not the right time to discuss whether the defender will continue at Chelsea beyond the January window.  

On Luiz’s future, the Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “Now is not the right moment to speak about it.

“There are still a lot of games left before the transfer window, so now it is not important.”

The defender returned for his second stint at Chelsea in 2016 from Paris Saint-Germain and remains a popular member of the squad.
 