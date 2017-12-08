XRegister
X
06 October 2016

08/12/2017 - 15:17 GMT

Bring It On Leeds – QPR Boss Dismisses League Standings Impact On Game

 




Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway believes that Leeds United's league position won't matter when his men host the Whites at Loftus Road this weekend.

Leeds currently sit in eighth spot in the Championship and are just five points off the sixth and final playoff position.




The Whites are substantially ahead of Holloway's QPR, who are a lowly 18th and six ahead of Birmingham City, who occupy the final relegation slot in 22nd position.

The manager however insists that the league standings will not matter when QPR host Leeds and it will be all about imposing their game on their opponents and trying to manage all three points to move forward in the league table.
 


"Leeds are a good team but I think we can win the game – so bring it on", Holloway was quoted as saying by his club's official site.  

"Wherever Leeds are in the table at the moment is irrelevant.

"It's about us putting our game on them and getting the points."

Thomas Christiansen's side have struggled to maintain momentum thus far this season, having won two of their last five league games, drawing one and losing the other two.
 