06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/12/2017 - 11:57 GMT

Do This And We'll Be 100% Confident Against Leeds United – Newport Boss

 




Newport County manager Michael Flynn believes that if his team can manage a few positive results before the Leeds United game in the FA Cup they could head into that match in January with the very real prospect of causing an upset.

The League Two side were drawn against the Whites in Monday night's draw, with the match scheduled to be played on 7th January; it has been selected for TV coverage.




The Ironsides though are scheduled to play as many as six league matches before Leeds visit, and the manager insists that the focus has to be on those matches rather than the big tie.

Flynn insists that Newport, who lost 5-1 at Leeds in the EFL Cup earlier this season, will be 100 per cent confident of causing a shock if they can put together a run of good results heading into the tie.
 


“We don’t want it to be a distraction and it won’t be”, Flynn was quoted as saying by the South Wales Argus.  

“I’ve got a great bunch of boys here and the players and staff will all talk about the Leeds draw but then we’ll focus on Carlisle.

“We’ll be thinking of nothing else other than this Saturday because if we can go into the Leeds game on the back of some good results then we’ll be 100 per cent confident.”

Newport are currently placed ninth in the League Two table with 30 points from 20 games, two points adrift of Mansfield Town, who are in the final playoff spot.
 